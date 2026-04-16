West Asia war drags India's March drug exports for first time in 3 years

According to quick estimates of trade figures announced by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday, India’s exports of pharmaceuticals dropped to $2.83 billion in March 2026, compared to $3.68 billion in March 2025.

On an FY basis, India’s pharma exports remained flat at $31.11 billion in FY26, a 2.13 per cent rise from $30.47 billion in FY25.

Industry executives suggest that the drop comes despite companies having a “good amount” of orders, with 80 to 90 per cent of the problem attributable to logistics issues.

“Our exports largely go to the United States (US), and most of this goes through our transshipment ports in Dubai and other Gulf countries,” said Haresh Calcuttawala, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder of trade management platform Trezix.

An executive with a Delhi-based pharma exporter said that disturbance in the region, coupled with a warfare charge of $2 million per vessel, has led to several drugmakers facing enhanced costs that affect margins.

Calcuttawala added that while some companies are ready to bear the additional charges, there is no confirmation of availability from the shipping side.

The disturbances in West Asia have disrupted the entire pharma supply chain, with some products being held up at ports despite having valid permits and licences due to delays caused by the conflict.

“In such a situation, even if it takes 15 days extra, there is a huge write-off because the drugs get stuck at the port and incur detention,” Calcuttawala said.

The drop is mainly seen in generics, with India being the world’s largest generics supplier. It also comes on the back of high export numbers recorded by Indian drugmakers in March last year.

India’s pharma exports in March last year had surged by over 31 per cent owing to Indian exporters offloading material in anticipation of tariff matters.

However, analysts add that trade is expected to pick up once the industry clears the backlogs as soon as the situation improves.