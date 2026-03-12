West Asia conflict dents India's medical tourism, hospital inflow falls

Patients from West Asia depend on Indian hospitals mainly for heart surgeries, oncology procedures, transplants and orthopaedic treatments. "We, at Fortis Hospitals, have witnessed a noticeable slowdown in patients from West Asia because of the geopolitical tensions and war-related disruptions. Ever since the war broke out, there has been a decline of more than 30 per cent in international footfall across all the cities," said Anil Vinayak, group chief operating officer, Fortis Healthcare. The region contributes around 30 per cent of the international business at Fortis.

In the initial days, the impact was minimal as patients had already travelled to India. However, gradually the numbers have gone down significantly. "If we compare the last 10 days of February with the first 10 days of March, the footfall of patients from the Middle East has dropped by 75 per cent," Vinayak added.

Industry sources indicate that for the current month, the overall revenue impact on international medical tourism due to the crisis may be approximately 15–20 per cent. However, a more significant impact would be seen in the coming months due to the decline in new patient arrivals from several key source countries.

Alisha Moopen, deputy managing director of Aster DM Healthcare, said the hospital chain has only a 7 per cent revenue share of Medical Value Travel (MVT). "The share of West Asia is around 15–20 per cent for us. A large part of this 7 per cent is from countries like Maldives, Sri Lanka and parts of Africa," she said. "From a medical tourism perspective, there's obviously a hit that we are seeing right now acutely. We also will be able to sort of offset it with other local business as well," Moopen added.

Based on government data on foreign tourist arrivals till 2024, around 75 per cent of tourists coming to India for this purpose were from Bangladesh. However, the bilateral issues between India and Bangladesh led to a downfall in this number last year, forcing Indian hospital chains to look at markets like West Asia and South-East Asia.

Take the case of Apollo Hospitals: the share of patients from other regions, including Africa, West Asia and South-East Asia, increased during the period while Bangladesh dipped. Hence, this development comes as a shock for Indian hospital majors.

"We have not seen any immediate impact on medical equipment supplies due to the ongoing West Asia conflict. Medical value travel continues to contribute steadily to our business. Bangladesh remains a key source of international patients and is expected to grow. While the patient flow from Africa could be impacted due to travel restrictions, we expect this impact to be short-term in nature," said a spokesperson for Apollo. Apollo said it is also pursuing opportunities to expand international patient outreach in markets including Indonesia, Mauritius and Sri Lanka as part of a strategy to diversify its global patient base.