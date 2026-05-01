Further oil spike likely to put the growth-inflation balance at risk

The surge in crude oil prices came after US President Donald Trump said a naval blockade against Iran could last months until Tehran gives up its nuclear programme.

The average Indian crude oil price basket rose marginally in April to $114.25 per barrel compared with $113.5/bbl in March. D K Srivastava, chief policy advisor, EY India, said if the West Asian crisis persists, the price of Indian crude basket (ICB) may rise further. “If the ICB price averages $120 per barrel in FY27, India’s real GDP growth may slip to about 6 per cent and CPI inflation may increase to 6 per cent. Although room for policy interventions is limited, upward revision in the repo rate and accelerated diversification of sources of supply of crude need to be considered,” he said.

The finance ministry in its Monthly Economic Report released on Wednesday said risks are tilted to the upside for inflation, fiscal and external deficits, and to the downside for economic growth. “However, while striving to sustain economic growth, policy is expected to safeguard medium-term fiscal and external stability,” it added. While India’s oil marketing companies have not raised retail fuel prices so far, and the government has said it doesn’t have any such plan, the MER indicated that such a move may be inevitable.

“Some countries have begun to allow prices to be passed on to end-users — households and businesses. Some are yet to do so. But it is inevitable. During a period of supply disruption, demand has to moderate; failing that, countries will have to pay a much higher price for energy supplies,” it said. Every 10 per cent increase in crude oil prices may lower India’s real GDP growth by around 15 basis points (bps) and, assuming full pass-through to domestic product prices, raise inflation by 30 bps.

Oil price impact scenarios

In a special update to its economic forecasts, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday provided new scenarios for the impact of the West Asia crisis on growth and inflation in Asian economies.

Under a new reference scenario, assuming persistent energy supply disruptions with physical oil price averages around $96 per barrel in 2026 and only a gradual easing of market tightness, ADB projected growth in South Asia to ease to 5.7 per cent in 2026 from 6.8 per cent in 2025 while inflation is estimated to rise to 7.6 per cent in 2026 from 2.9 per cent in 2025.

Under a severe downside scenario, when the oil price is assumed to average about $150 per barrel in 2026, the effects become substantially more pronounced in South Asia. Under this scenario, growth is projected to ease to 4.9 per cent in 2026 from 6.8 per cent in 2025 while Inflation is estimated to rise to 10.9 per cent in 2026 from 2.9 per cent in 2025.