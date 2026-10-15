Meet Prem Watsa, the Canadian billionaire behind Fairfax's IDBI bet

Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd is set to acquire a controlling stake in IDBI Bank Ltd for about ₹53,000 crore ($5.5 billion), the largest foreign investment in an Indian bank, according to Bloomberg.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved the proposed acquisition, which will give Fairfax a 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank, with the government and Life Insurance Corp. together set to retain a 34 per cent stake. The deal marks the culmination of years of efforts by the central government to sell its controlling stake in the bank.

Fairfax joins a wave of foreign firms betting on India, attracted by its expanding wealthy class and status as the fastest-growing major economy.

Who is Prem Watsa?

Hyderabad-born Prem Watsa left India for Canada in 1972. More than five decades later, the 76-year-old billionaire is at the helm of Fairfax Financial Holdings, a Toronto-based insurance and investment group with assets of about $100 billion. His latest ₹53,000-crore acquisition of a stake in IDBI Bank marks his biggest bet on India yet.

An IIT Madras chemical engineer, Watsa paid for his MBA at Western Ontario by selling air conditioners and furnaces door to door. He joined Confederation Life as an analyst in 1974, co-founded Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel in 1984, and a year later took over a struggling insurer that became Fairfax.

A disciple of Benjamin Graham and John Templeton, he is known to buy undervalued assets and hold them for decades, using insurance premiums as investment capital, a model often likened to Berkshire Hathaway’s. That has earned him the tag “Canada’s Warren Buffett.”

Fairfax's investments span insurance, banking, financial services and infrastructure in India. It partnered with ICICI Bank to establish ICICI Lombard General Insurance in 2001 and launched Fairfax India Holdings in 2015. Its investments include Bengaluru International Airport and CSB Bank.

Watsa’s India optimism

In 2022, he proposed to invest $7 billion in India over five years, believing the country was in an “impressive phase.” He continued to remain bullish on “the economic opportunities created by the Indian government,” as cited by Economic Times in an interview in the same year. Fairfax has been eyeing investment opportunities in the government's privatisation programme, and even talked about bringing companies from North America to India.

“We are just thinking how we can mobilise support for India in terms of investing a lot more by raising a lot more money,” he was quoted as saying in the interview. He believed India was the best place to invest.

In 2020, Watsa received the Padma Shri award for his contributions to trade and industry in India.