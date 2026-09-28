Why ACs, TVs and smartphones are set to get costlier before Diwali

Air conditioners, televisions, washing machines, refrigerators and other consumer electronics are reportedly headed for another round of price hike just as India enters its festive season. From October 1, AC prices are expected to rise by 5-8 per cent, while some manufacturers are raising prices of TVs, refrigerators and washing machines by around 3-4 per cent.

This increase would mark the third broad round of price revisions for consumer durables this year. The first came around January-February, followed by another round in late March and early April.

A similar price revision is expected in the smartphone segment. Counterpoint Research estimates that smartphone retail prices in India have risen 21 per cent on average this year, the highest increase among the major markets it tracks.

So, what's leading to the rise in these segments?

Production costs go up

For ACs and large appliances, higher commodity and freight costs, along with currency volatility due to the ongoing West Asia crisis, are driving prices up.

Copper is a key pressure point for AC makers. On average, a single AC unit uses around 3-4 kg of copper. Notably, copper prices have risen to $14,500 a tonne from $8,000-9,000 last year, according to a PTI report.

The broader metals market has also tightened. The International Energy Agency said prices of aluminium, copper and tin rose by about a third between January 2025 and April 2026, with copper reaching record highs amid supply constraints and sustained demand.

Beyond metals, prices of plastics and electronics have also gone up, squeezing margins for manufacturers. Godrej Appliances said commodity prices had risen 8-10 per cent since the previous revision, according to a PTI report.

Rupee rumble

Rupee has been under pressure throughout this year, depreciating by about 6.6 per cent against the US dollar, mainly due to higher global interest rates, oil prices and geopolitical risks. On Monday, the rupee was trading around ₹95.95 to the dollar. On January 1, it stood at around ₹89.97 against the dollar.

A weaker rupee can raise the import bill of key components. For manufacturers, the effect varies depending on their sourcing arrangements, hedging and the proportion of imported content. So, if a component costs $100, a weaker rupee makes that component more expensive in rupee terms. This further impacts the cost of the final product, especially electronics.

According to a NITI Aayog report released in May, India imported roughly 90-95 per cent of its semiconductor and electronic component requirements as of 2023.

Freight adds another layer

Shipment costs have also gone up. Business Standard reported that freight costs faced by consumer durable manufacturers had more than doubled over the preceding 30-60 days, while shipment delays had stretched beyond 15 days. Typhoons in Southeast Asia disrupted component shipments from China and Taiwan, while problems around Red Sea shipping routes added to transit times.

The West Asia conflict has also increased shipping, insurance and fuel costs. Maersk's September market update said the situation in West Asia was affecting shipping services, cargo acceptance and routing, with electronics among the sectors contributing to air-freight demand in the Indian subcontinent.

Memory crunch hits smartphones

Smartphones face a more global supply shock because they rely on components such as memory and storage chips, processors, display panels, cameras and batteries.

The rapid expansion of AI infrastructure has tightened this supply. AI servers and data centres consume large volumes of memory, diverting capacity away from consumer devices.

Counterpoint Research estimates that smartphone retail prices globally have risen about 15 per cent on average in 2026, compared with 21 per cent in India. More than 40 per cent of the models it tracks have seen price increases, while new launches are, on average, 25 per cent more expensive than their year-earlier counterparts.

Old stock may cushion the blow

Manufacturers and distributors do not replace their entire inventory overnight. According to the PTI report, Godrej Appliances has a distribution pipeline that could last for about 1-1.5 months because dealers had stocked products at older prices during August and September. So Diwali sales may largely be covered by this old-price inventory, with the new prices becoming more visible after Diwali.

A retailer may still be selling a product bought before the latest cost increase. It may also use a bank cashback, exchange offer, promotional discount, or EMI scheme to support sales.