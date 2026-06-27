Why Indian manufacturers fear Europe's tighter rules on metal scrap exports

India's manufacturing sector is closely watching the European Union's (EU) new Waste Shipment Regulation (WSR), which will tighten conditions for exporting certain waste streams to non-OECD countries from 2027. Industry fears the move could disrupt imports of metal scrap, an important raw material for steel, aluminium and engineering industries, prompting the Centre to plan discussions with the EU.

For India, the concern goes beyond access to the waste. The industry fears that tighter European export rules could ultimately result in steeper input costs, tightened scrap supplies and increased competition for alternative sources.

Why imported scrap matters

India's dependence on imported scrap varies across metals, but for several industries, it remains an essential input rather than a supplementary source of raw material.

According to industry estimates, India imports around 9 million tonnes (mt) of ferrous scrap, 4 mt of non-ferrous scrap and about 1.5 mt of paper scrap annually. Aluminium remains the most import-dependent segment, with roughly 80-85 per cent of the industry's scrap requirement being sourced from overseas.

"India's metal recycling industry continues to depend considerably on imported recyclable materials, especially for non-ferrous metals and high-quality processed ferrous materials," said Sanjay Mehta, President, Material Recycling Association of India (MRAI).

India's growth in automobiles, engineering, and infrastructure has sharply increased metal consumption over the past decade. However, unlike mature economies where decades of industrialisation have created a steady flow of end-of-life products for recycling, many of India's buildings, vehicles and industrial assets are still in use.

"These materials will return for recycling only after completing their life cycle, typically over 15-20 years," Mehta said, adding that imported recyclable materials help bridge the supply gap for steel mills, aluminium smelters, copper processors and other downstream industries.

The importance of scrap extends beyond availability. Producing aluminium from recycled material consumes substantially less energy than manufacturing primary aluminium from bauxite, while electric arc furnaces (EAFs), which are expected to play a larger role in India's lower-carbon steel production, rely heavily on steel scrap.

Vaibhav Goyal, Chief Executive Officer of Vishal Colour Roofs Ltd, a firm that fabricates steel structures for buildings, said increasing scrap use remains one of the fastest ways to reduce emissions from steel and aluminium production.

"Without abundant and affordable scrap, India would have to rely more heavily on expensive alternatives such as green hydrogen and carbon capture to reduce emissions from steel and aluminium," he said.

Why doesn't India simply use its own scrap?

Industry representatives say the answer lies less in availability and more in how recyclable material is collected, segregated, and processed.

"The preference has nothing to do with geography making the metal better. There is no such thing as superior scrap by origin," said Rahul Gogi, Vice President – Growth & Strategy, Recyclekaro, a lithium-ion battery recycling company.

"What determines usability is grade, and grade is entirely a function of how the waste was segregated and processed," he added.

According to Gogi, formal recyclers often struggle to secure consistent volumes of graded material because much of India's collection ecosystem continues to operate through the informal sector.

He said imported scrap from Europe and the US typically arrives with proper documentation, traceability and consistent grading, which offers manufacturers greater certainty than fragmented domestic supply chains.

The dependence also varies sharply across different waste streams.

For electronic waste, India generates more than enough material domestically. According to Gogi, the country produced around 1.75 million tonnes of e-waste in 2023-24, making imports largely unnecessary for that segment.

The situation differs in metals.

Domestic ferrous scrap generation has increased, but consumption continues to outpace supply. Aluminium remains the most vulnerable segment because the secondary aluminium industry continues to rely overwhelmingly on imported scrap.

Industry also points to shortcomings in existing policies aimed at boosting domestic scrap availability.

Gogi said the vehicle scrappage policy has so far fallen short of expectations, partly because informal buyers continue to offer significantly higher prices for end-of-life vehicles than registered scrapping facilities. Until that economic gap narrows, he said, formal recycling channels are unlikely to receive the volumes originally envisaged.

What exactly is Europe trying to do?

The industry's concern does not stem from a belief that the EU regulation specifically targets India.

The stated objective of the Waste Shipment Regulation is to strengthen Europe's circular economy by improving oversight of waste shipments, reducing problematic exports and ensuring that waste exported outside the bloc is managed in an environmentally sound manner. From 2027, exports of certain non-hazardous waste to non-OECD countries will be subject to tighter conditions, including an authorisation mechanism for eligible importing countries.

However, the Indian industry believes the regulation also shows a broader shift in how advanced economies increasingly view recyclable materials.

Industry experts say the regulation also has broader implications for manufacturing because scrap is increasingly being viewed as a valuable industrial input rather than material to be exported.

"The intended objective is to ensure that waste exported from the EU is processed in an environmentally sound manner. On that count, concern is valid. Worry for India is not about environmental compliance. The worry is its extension into industry policy," Sunita Ramnathkar, President of the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said.

According to her, if the EU retains more recyclable material for its own circular economy or if India is excluded from the list of authorised non-OECD countries eligible to receive such exports, manufacturers could face higher input costs, particularly MSMEs and ancillary units that depend on imported scrap as an affordable raw material.

Which industries are most exposed?

While several manufacturing sectors use recycled materials, experts say the impact of any tightening in European scrap exports is unlikely to be uniform.

The aluminium industry is expected to face the greatest exposure.

Gogi said India is the world's largest importer of aluminium scrap, with nearly 90 per cent of the aluminium scrap used domestically being imported. He added that India was also the largest destination for European aluminium scrap in 2024, receiving about 296,000 tonnes.

"Any tightening of EU aluminium scrap exports lands directly on Indian secondary producers," he said.

Ferrous scrap presents a relatively different picture. Although imports remain significant, India also sources material from the US and West Asia, which has made the sector comparatively more diversified.

Gogi estimated that EU-linked regulatory developments could still affect around 30 per cent of India's existing scrap supply based on current import patterns.

Dhawal Shah, Senior Vice-President at MRAI, said that tighter European controls could intensify competition among importing countries while increasing procurement costs, reinforcing the need for India to strengthen domestic recycling and diversify international sourcing.

The implications extend beyond recyclers.

Engineering manufacturers, automotive suppliers, electrical equipment producers and several MSMEs use recycled metals as important production inputs. Any sustained increase in scrap prices could eventually influence manufacturing costs across these sectors.

Even where supplies are available elsewhere, specialised grades of automotive steel, high-purity aluminium and certain alloys may not always be interchangeable, while sourcing from North America or East Asia could entail longer shipping distances and higher freight costs, he added.

Can India reduce its dependence?

Industry representatives believe India can gradually reduce its reliance on imported scrap, but not quickly enough to eliminate imports in the near future.

MRAI’s Mehta said domestic recyclable material availability is expected to improve over the coming decade as more vehicles, appliances, machinery and infrastructure assets reach the end of their life cycles.

He said better implementation of the vehicle scrappage policy, Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR), organised collection systems and investments in recycling infrastructure could significantly increase domestic supplies over time.

However, he added that complete self-sufficiency remains unlikely because industrial demand is expanding rapidly.

For example, more than 90 per cent of India's e-waste is still handled by the informal sector despite years of EPR implementation, while the vehicle scrappage programme has fallen well short of its original targets.

Experts also say India may have to diversify imports by sourcing more material from countries such as the US, UK, Japan, and West Asia. However, they caution that these markets may not fully compensate for any major reduction in European supplies, particularly in the short term.

Ramnathkar said India should engage with the EU to secure its place among authorised non-OECD countries eligible to receive recyclable material exports while simultaneously expanding domestic collection, segregation, testing, certification and recycling capacity.

"The future industrial competitiveness will depend on both access to minerals and access to recyclable materials as well as circular economy infrastructure," she said.

Industry experts say the regulation has triggered the need for India to improve domestic scrap collection, expand recycling infrastructure, and diversify its sourcing of recyclable materials.