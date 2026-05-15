With $20 bn semiconductor push in the works, India may rival Asian peers

The government has already exhausted most of the funds under its initial $10 billion India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), which supports up to 50 per cent of the upfront cost of setting up plants. The scheme has backed 14 semiconductor projects, including Tata Electronics’ fabrication plant, several OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) and ATMP (assembly, testing, marking, and packaging) units, and a compound semiconductor fabrication and assembly plant for mini/micro LED (light emitting diode) displays.

In the last Budget, the government announced the ISM 2.0 and earmarked a token provision of ₹1,000 crore for 2026-27 while the revamped scheme is being finalised.

Despite the expanded push, India remains well behind larger semiconductor powers. According to estimates by the World Economic Forum in collaboration with Kearney, China’s semiconductor support package stands at $94.9 billion, compared with $52 billion under the US CHIPS Act and about $47 billion by the European Union.

Still, a doubling of India’s incentive outlay would narrow the gap with several established and emerging semiconductor hubs. Malaysia, which has focused primarily on building a large OSAT/ATMP ecosystem rather than fabrication plants, has assembled incentives worth about $3.4 billion. South Korea, through its Semiconductor Ecosystem Support Package, offers subsidies estimated at $23 billion.

Japan’s direct financial support, largely directed at Rapidus, TSMC and memory chip makers, is estimated at $27 billion. Vietnam’s semiconductor incentive package is pegged at roughly $3 billion, while Singapore’s subsidies and incentives are estimated at $3-6 billion.

The government plans to shift its focus in the second phase of ISM towards developing supply-chain infrastructure, given that most semiconductor raw materials are currently imported. It is also looking to attract semiconductor equipment manufacturers to India and expand support for chip design.

In the first phase, the emphasis was on attracting fabrication plants as well as OSAT and ATMP units, helping bring companies such as Micron to India.

Apart from central incentives, state governments have been aggressively courting semiconductor investments through additional financial support. As a result, incentives from the Centre and states together can cover 70-85 per cent of the project cost of a semiconductor plant, with states typically contributing an additional subsidy of around 20 per cent.