With $21 bn subsidy bet, India may emerge among top five semicon players

The government envisages setting up 4-6 semiconductor fabrication units (semicon fabs) in the country, 10 outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facilities and six to 10 compound semicon plants in five years, according to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology’s (Meity’s) overall plan charted last year.

Currently, one fab plant, being set up by the Tatas, is expected to start commercial production by mid-2028.

In the OSAT/assembly, testing, marking, and packaging (ATMP) space, already three plants are up and running — Micron, Kaynes and CG Power, out of the nine cleared.

To put the Centre’s financial support — including the latest scheme for semicon — in global perspective, it is clear that the government has made a substantial bet despite developed countries being far ahead in the game.

The offer has been attractive — 50 per cent of the investment of a plant in the private sector is being funded by the Centre (another 20 per cent is funded by state government).

But the incentive of the Centre has now been brought down to 35-40 per cent for fabs and 25-35 per cent in ATMP/OSAT plants.

However, whether this reduction in incentives would be attractive enough for the private sector to build more fabs and an ecosystem of suppliers to catapult the country into the top five globally – is the big question.

For instance, the US government, under the US Chips Act, offers an incentive package of $52 billion. But the total investment — which includes government support and private sector investment from companies like TSMC, Micron, Intel and Samsung — is collectively pegged at $650 billion.

In the European Union (EU), which is spread across numerous countries, the subsidy support is $47 billion—more than double of India’s.

In Asia, however, India’s total commitment, in terms of subsidy, is nearly at par with South Korea. Under the Semiconductor Ecosystem Support Package of 2024, South Korea offered subsidies worth $23 billion.

However, the big difference is that private companies like Samsung and S K Hynix are putting in huge investments in four fabs worth $590 billion, with the government only enabling them and providing infrastructure support.

In India, on the other hand, 70 per cent of the total ₹1.65 trillion investment for the projects will come from the government.

In Japan, the subsidy is estimated at $38 billion but the combined government and private investments on the ground till 2030 are estimated at $320 billion.

In Malaysia, which is aiming to become a global OSAT/ATMP giant, government incentive is pegged at around $5.3 billion but the total investment, including that of the private sector, is over $19-24 billion.

China tops the pecking order, with incentives estimated at around $95 billion. This comes as it takes on the US in the great semicon chip race.

But while details of private investment there are unclear, analysts say it is to the tune of $30 billion annually and would go up with the initial public offering (IPO) route opening up.

GLOBAL SUBSIDY EQUATION