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Women entrepreneurs in Uttar Pradesh clock ₹4,755 cr govt biz via GeM

UP's GeM purchases from women entrepreneurs jump 44 per cent in FY26, as the state leads India in transparent public procurement and boosts startups and MSMEs

GeM portal, logo

According to the official data, GeM procurement from women entrepreneurs in the state has grown steadily over the years(Image:X)

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2026 | 5:42 PM IST

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The procurement by government departments from women entrepreneurs in Uttar Pradesh rose to ₹4,755 crore in the year 2025-26 (FY26), reflecting a strong push towards women’s participation in business. This marks an increase of ₹1,455 crore, or nearly 44 per cent, compared with ₹3,310 crore in FY25.
 
According to the official data, GeM procurement from women entrepreneurs in the state has grown steadily over the years – from ₹467 crore in FY21 to ₹734 crore in FY22 ₹1,603 crore in FY23, and ₹2,583 crore in FY24.
 
The procurements were transacted online through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal, the Centre’s online platform for procurement by ministries, departments, public sector and other governmnet bodies.
   
Uttar Pradesh continues to top the GeM procurement chart in India. In FY26, the state  secured the top position with GeM purchases worth ₹22,337 crore, followed by Gujarat (₹14,009 crore), Maharashtra (₹6,113 crore), Delhi (₹4,278 crore), Chhattisgarh (₹3,935 crore), Bihar (₹3,611 crore), Madhya Pradesh (₹2,900 crore). Key state departments driving GeM procurement include urban development, medical, home, energy, animal husbandry, rural development etc.
 
“Acknowledging Uttar Pradesh’s GeM procurement policy, the Government of India has declared the state a role model in transparent procurement,” a senior official said.

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Procurement from startups has also grown substantially from ₹261 crore in FY21 to 2,139 crore in FY25 and ₹3,203 crore in FY26.
 
Moreover, the business of UP based enterprises registered over GeM portal has logged significant uptick in the last few years. The pan-India business of UP sellers on GeM jumped from ₹5,770 crore in FY21 to ₹ 33,536 crore in FY25 and ₹42,654 crore in FY26.
 
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has nudged the government departments to make purchases only through the GeM portal.
 
GeM portal was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 9, 2016 to promote indigenous industries and MSME sector, as well as to usher in greater transparency and competition in the government purchase spectrum.
   

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Topics : women entrepreneurs Uttar Pradesh Startup India

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First Published: Apr 23 2026 | 5:40 PM IST

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