Women-led startups saw 9% funding drop in 2025, says Tracxn report
Deal activity also fell significantly, with the number of funding rounds dropping 29 per cent from 2024
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
Even as India’s startup ecosystem has seen growing conversations around gender diversity in entrepreneurship, recent investment trends suggest that capital flow into women-led ventures remains uneven. In 2025, women co-founded startups secured $1 billion in funding, down from $1.1 billion in 2024, marking a 9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline, according to a latest report by Tracxn.