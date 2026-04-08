Women's credit expands, but entry of new borrowers slows: NITI report

The share of first-time women borrowers in India’s credit system has declined in recent years, even as overall lending to women continues to expand, according to a joint report by TransUnion CIBIL, NITI Aayog’s Women Entrepreneurship Platform, and MicroSave Consulting released on Wednesday.

The share of new-to-credit (NTC) women borrowers, defined as women taking their first microfinance loan via joint liability groups, has fallen from 28 per cent in 2022 and 2023 to 27 per cent in 2024 and further to 24 per cent in 2025, according to the report. Over the same period, the share of existing-to-credit (ETC) borrowers increased from 72 per cent to 76 per cent, indicating a higher proportion of loans extended to repeat borrowers.

“The share of NTC women borrowers in total originations has been declining since 2023, partly due to tighter guardrails and increased lender focus on existing borrowers. While lending to repeat borrowers helps maintain portfolio quality, it does not expand the reach of microfinance,” said the report.

The microfinance segment, which serves as a key entry point for low-income women into formal credit, has experienced a challenging 18-month period marked by contraction in credit supply, attributed to borrower overleveraging and rising non-performing assets. “The share of credit-active borrowers has shifted from southern states like Tamil Nadu to northern states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in 2025,” added the report.

In retail credit, however, women’s share among first-time borrowers has increased. The report shows that women accounted for 38 per cent of new-to-credit originations in 2025, up from 28 per cent in 2022, indicating a rising share of women among new entrants in retail lending. Much of this growth has been driven by consumption and gold loan products, which continue to serve as the primary entry point into formal credit for women.

Overall, the report highlights that 16 crore women were credit-active in 2025, with credit penetration among women rising to 36 per cent, up from 19 per cent in 2017. Women borrowers accounted for 26 per cent of total system credit, with outstanding portfolios reaching Rs 76 lakh crore, a 4.8-fold increase since 2017.

Despite this growth, the report notes that the potential borrower base remains significantly larger, with around 45 crore credit-eligible women in the country.

In terms of credit composition, retail loans continue to dominate, while the share of business-purpose lending has increased from 16 per cent in 2017 to 25 per cent in 2025. Microfinance has grown at a slower pace of 2.9 times since 2017, compared with higher growth in other lending segments.

The report also states that women’s entry into formal credit is largely through consumption-led products such as gold loans, personal loans, and consumer durable financing, which account for a significant share of new-to-credit originations.

Additionally, it highlights that 19 per cent of active microfinance borrowers have moved to other credit products, including business loans, personal loans, and gold loans, indicating progression within the credit system.

Separately, a high-level meeting chaired by NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery reviewed India’s research and innovation ecosystem, with participation from senior government officials, industry representatives, and academic institutions. The discussions highlighted a persistent gap between industry and academia, with stakeholders noting that domestic industry continues to rely on imported technologies, limiting the translation of research into commercial outcomes.

The meeting flagged gaps in India’s research-to-market pipeline, including limited access to shared testing and prototyping facilities, weak technology transfer linkages, and fragmented collaboration between institutions and industry. It added that the meeting also reviewed the need to streamline funding support, with the proposed Research Development and Innovation Fund (RDIF) identified as a mechanism to support late-stage research, product validation, and scale-up.