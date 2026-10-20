YatriKart, MMG Group ink ₹120 crore deal to open 1,000 retail stores

Under the franchise-invested, company-operated (FICO) model, MMG Group will fund store infrastructure and capital expenditure (capex), while YatriKart will manage operations, staffing, technology and the supply chain. MMG Group is one of the largest franchise bottling and marketing partners for Coca-Cola India and also operates McDonald’s outlets in northern and eastern India.

The partnership builds on MMG Group’s earlier investment in YatriKart, when it acquired an approximately 5 per cent stake for ₹5 crore, according to Gauravv Rana, founder and chief executive officer of YatriKart.

YatriKart’s quick-stop outlets offer coffee, food, beverages and everyday essentials at high-footfall locations, including petrol pumps, highways, hospitals, corporate parks and transit hubs. The company is also expanding into colleges and other locations where people spend time away from home. In its first phase of expansion, the Indore-headquartered company is targeting 100 stores across the National Capital Region (NCR).

The company currently operates more than 80 stores across eight cities and aims to expand its network to 5,000 outlets over the next five years. The MMG partnership will support 1,000 of these stores.

At an estimated investment of ₹12 lakh per outlet, the 1,000-store rollout translates into a capital commitment of ₹120 crore. The commercial arrangement includes a minimum guarantee and a revenue-sharing component.

“Before this partnership, we had individual investors backing one store, three stores or five stores. This is the first time someone is backing us for 1,000 stores,” Rana said, adding that YatriKart is in discussions with other potential partners for further expansion.

YatriKart is also developing a consumer app that will allow users to discover stores along their routes and place orders in advance. It is also exploring delivery to commuters’ vehicles. “Imagine you are stuck in traffic. You can place an order from a nearby store, and our team can bring the product to your car. You do not have to stop your journey to get what you need,” Rana said.