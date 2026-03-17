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Home / Industry / News / Zydus, Lupin sign deal to co-market Semaglutide injections in India

Zydus, Lupin sign deal to co-market Semaglutide injections in India

Semaglutide is a GLP-1 receptor agonist used to treat Type 2 Diabetes and, increasingly, for weight management by helping regulate blood sugar and appetite

Semaglutide, weight loss drugs

The upcoming patent expiry for semaglutide has triggered a rush among Indian drugmakers to develop cheaper versions to capture market share in the world's most populous nation (Photo: AdobeStock)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 1:58 PM IST

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Zydus Lifesciences on Tuesday said it has entered into a licensing and supply agreement with Lupin to expand access of diabetes treatment drug Semaglutide Injection (15 mg/3 ml) with patient-friendly reusable pen device in India.
 
The pact aims to strengthen patient access for advanced diabetes and weight management therapies.
 
As per the agreement, Lupin will have semi-exclusive rights to co-market Zydus' innovative Semaglutide Injection in the Indian market under brand names Semanext and Livarise.
 
Zydus will market the product under brand names Semaglyn, Mashema and and Altermet.
 
Lupin will pay Zydus upfront licensing fees and milestone payments on achieving pre-defined milestones.
 

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"Our life-changing discoveries are empowering patients to live healthier, more fulfilling lives. Keeping patients' needs and convenience at the very core, the innovative pen device we are offering is designed to make therapy simpler and improve quality of life," Zydus Lifesciences MD Sharvil Patel said in a statement.
 
Lupin MD Nilesh Gupta said the partnership with Zydus to market Semaglutide injection in India is a significant step in strengthening the company's commitment to providing advanced treatment options for cardio-metabolic diseases.
 
"As GLP 1 therapies continue to redefine treatment standards globally, this collaboration enhances our diabetes portfolio and reinforces our focus on addressing unmet patient needs. Together, we aim to expand access to innovative, high-quality treatment options for patients and support healthcare professionals across India," he added.
 
Semaglutide is indicated for the treatment of adults with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise.
 
It is also indicated as an adjunct to a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adults.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Zydus Lifesciences Lupin

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 1:42 PM IST

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