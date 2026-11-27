The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has signed a $75 million loan agreement with Veritas Finance Ltd (VFL) to expand lending to micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in India, with at least 30 per cent of the financing earmarked for eligible women borrowers.

The financing forms part of ADB's project to expand access to finance for MSMEs through Veritas Finance.

The ADB-supported transaction has also mobilised $55 million in parallel loans from commercial lenders and includes technical assistance to help VFL develop a dedicated secured term-loan product for women borrowers.

The project is aimed at helping narrow India's MSME financing gap, estimated at more than $300 billion, while expanding access to formal credit for small businesses, including women-owned enterprises.

The transaction marks Veritas Finance's first external commercial borrowing and its first syndicated US dollar loan.

It is also expected to help the India-based lender diversify its funding sources and establish a presence in the international loan market, potentially paving the way for future offshore fund-raising.

“Many small businesses in rural and semi-urban areas in India struggle to get the credit they need to grow,” said Mio Oka, ADB country director for India.

“ADB is helping Veritas raise long-term funding from international lenders and develop a business loan tailored to women borrowers. This will help Veritas reach more small businesses that have difficulty getting a bank loan,” she added.

D Arulmany, chief executive officer of Veritas Finance, said the partnership marked an important milestone in the company's next phase of growth.

“By combining ADB’s institutional strength with Veritas team's innovation and execution, we are well-positioned to further scale our impact by addressing critical development needs of the vastly underbanked semi-urban and rural businesses, particularly women entrepreneurs,” he said.

Veritas Finance is a non-banking financial company registered with the Reserve Bank of India.

The company began operations in 2015 with a focus on the financial needs of semi-urban and rural markets.

It offers secured business loans, used commercial vehicle loans, affordable housing loans and working-capital finance.

As of September 2026, Veritas Finance had a loan portfolio of about $1.1 billion and operated across more than 500 locations in 10 states.