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Cabinet approves ₹10,000 crore SME Growth Fund to back growing firms

The newly approved fund will provide equity capital to growth-stage SMEs, with a focus on manufacturing firms and industrial clusters in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, to boost expansion and exports

investment, funds, funding

The majority of the fund's allocation will be directed towards manufacturing-focused SMEs

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2026 | 3:57 PM IST

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The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved ₹10,000 crore of government commitment to establish the SME Growth Fund (SGF) for providing capital to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and helping them grow into globally competitive businesses. 
The initiative is part of the measures announced in the Union Budget 2026-27 to strengthen the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) ecosystem by improving access to equity, liquidity and professional support. 
The fund is to address a gap in the availability of long-term growth capital for SMEs. While existing funds mostly focus on early-stage businesses and micro enterprises, small and medium businesses often face difficulties in securing the needed financing to expand operations, adopt advanced technologies and enter international markets. 
 
Under the scheme, the government will commit ₹10,000 crore to an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) established under the SGF framework. The fund will provide long-term equity capital to high-potential SMEs with established business models. 
The majority of the fund's allocation will be directed towards manufacturing-focused SMEs. It will also consider businesses operating in industrial clusters in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. 

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The government expects the initiative to help SMEs expand manufacturing capacity, invest in technology, pursue acquisitions, enter overseas markets and integrate into global value chains. The fund is also intended to improve productivity and strengthen the export competitiveness of Indian businesses. 
SMEs play a significant role in India's employment generation, exports, manufacturing output and innovation. However, access to long-term risk capital remains a constraint for businesses seeking to expand beyond their existing scale. 
The focus on industrial clusters in smaller cities is also expected to support regional industrial development, strengthen local supply chains and create employment opportunities. 
In a release, the government said that the fund would contribute to the vision of Visit Bharat 2047 by encouraging innovation-led industrialisation and supporting the emergence of a new generation of competitive Indian enterprises.
 

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First Published: Oct 06 2026 | 3:57 PM IST