- Covid-19: European nations 'tighten' FDI norms to prevent hostile takeover
- Our aggressive strategy against coronavirus pandemic is working: Trump
- Covid-19 crisis: US airlines likely to accept $25 billion payroll aid plan
- Bernie Sanders endorses ex-rival Joe Biden for US presidential nomination
- IMF grants immediate debt relief to 25 poor nations to help fight Covid-19
- World coronavirus dispatch: Loss of wealth and challenge for stock analysts
- Covid-19: Amazon stops accepting new grocery customers as demand surges
- Very few nations will get A grade in dealing with coronavirus: Bill Gates
- China reports 108 new coronavirus cases; death toll at 3,341, say officials
- Oil jumps as Opec, Russia agree to end price war in a record deal
ECONOMY
Covid-19 has caused severe disruption for the Indian economy: World Bank
The coronavirus pandemic may wipe out all the gains made in poverty alleviation in South Asia, says World Bank
Covid-19: US already in recession; Trump accuses China of taking advantage
Covid-19: Poor countries staring at a debt crisis, says UN report» More
MARKETS
Oil jumps as Opec, Russia agree to end price war in a record deal
The meeting between Opec producers and allies was held on Sunday via videoconference in a last effort to establish a deal
Dow, S&P rise over 3% on hopeful coronavirus signs and healthcare lift
Covid-19: Russia, Saudi to cut oil output if US also does; US non-committal» More
GLOBAL MARKETS
|Indices
|Last
|Change
|(%)
|FTSE 100
|5842.66
|164.93
|2.90
|DAX
|10564.74
|231.85
|2.24
|Shanghai Composite
|2783.05
|-13.58
|-0.49
|DJIA
|23390.77
|-328.60
|-1.39
|Nikkei 225
|19043.40
|-455.10
|-2.33
FINANCE
Bank of England cuts interest rates to near zero, ramps up bond-buying
BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said the buying would be front-loaded as the central bank sought to address financial markets that were "bordering on ...
US Federal Reserve moves to ensure liquidity in money market mutual funds
Oil slumps below $30 as coronavirus spreads, OPEC rancor remains elevated» More
GENERAL
Over 22,000 healthcare workers infected by Covid-19 globally: WHO
Preliminary results suggest healthcare workers are being infected both in the workplace and in the community, most often through infected family ...
World Coronavirus Dispatch: Google-Apple join hands for contact-tracing
At 20,000 deaths, US toll overtakes Italy's as Midwest braces for surge» More
COMPANIES
Covid-19: Amazon stops accepting new grocery customers as demand surges
In recent weeks, it increased the number of Whole Foods stores offering grocery pickup to more than 150 locations, up from 80 previously
-
Apple, Google team up to 'contact trace' the virus
Last Porsche 911 of a generation to be sold for coronavirus relief» More
POLITICS
Mexican standoff throws proposed 10 mn-barrel OPEC+ oil cut in doubt
The cartel, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia say Mexico's refusal to agree blocked the proposed accord
-
-
Coronavirus gives chance for peace, Saudi and Yemen rebels begin ceasefire» More