World's biggest electric cruise ship sets sail in China

Sri Lanka: No medicines, 10-hour power cuts as economic crisis worsens

Find rubles if you want Russian gas, says Kremlin spokesperson

Ukraine missile hits Russian camp; new attacks near Kyiv, Chernihiv

Google cuts racy results by 30% for searches like 'Latina teenager'

Europe told to turn down the heating in Russia gas standoff

Ukraine crisis: Biden, Zelensky discuss sanctions, aid, talks with Russia

Pak minister rejects reports about army chief asking Imran Khan to resign

GLOBAL MARKETS

Indices Last Change (%)
DAX 14820.33 402.96 2.80
Nikkei 225 28252.42 308.53 1.10
DJIA 35294.19 338.30 0.97
FTSE 100 7537.25 64.11 0.86
Shanghai Composite 3203.94 -10.56 -0.33
A customer hands over Russian rouble banknotes and coins to a vendor at a market in Omsk, Russia (Photo: Reuters)

Policemen stand guard at the site where a bombing damaged residential buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 18, 2022. Russian forces pressed their assault on Ukrainian cities Friday. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

