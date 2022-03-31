ECONOMY
-
Russia to keep gas contract prices unchanged in rouble switch: Report
Moscow has yet to describe how it will go about the switch, which the Kremlin indicated on Wednesday could extend to Russia's other exports
-
China agrees to rollover $4.2-bn Pakistan debt: Foreign Min Qureshi
-
Russia war ends era of globalisation that kept inflation low» More
MARKETS
-
Global markets in Q1: Invasion and inversion shake world order
This week has also seen a dreaded - albeit brief - "inversion" of a key bit of the US bond yield curve that has been a precursor of economic ...
-
Wall St: Stock surge is a bear-market trap with curve inverted, warns BofA
-
World stocks lose steam, bond markets suggest pain ahead for US economy» More
GLOBAL MARKETS
|Indices
|Last
|Change
|(%)
|DAX
|14820.33
|402.96
|2.80
|Nikkei 225
|28252.42
|308.53
|1.10
|DJIA
|35294.19
|338.30
|0.97
|FTSE 100
|7537.25
|64.11
|0.86
|Shanghai Composite
|3203.94
|-10.56
|-0.33