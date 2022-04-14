ECONOMY
PE/VC investments decline 22% in March to $4.6 billion, says report
The deal activity showed an increase of 54 per cent by value at USD 15.5 billion across 360 deals, largely on the back of heightened activity in ...
S&P lowers Sri Lanka's sovereign rating to 'CC' indicating looming default
Sri Lankan protesters reject PM Mahinda Rajapaksa's offer for talks» More
MARKETS
Global equities waver on inflation view as falling oil supplies lift prices
Equity markets have suffered from hawkish moves from the world's top central banks in response to inflation, analysts said
Oil extends gains with falling supplies in focus as Ukraine talks fail
US dollar climbs to near 20-year peak vs yen as more Fed hikes loom» More
GLOBAL MARKETS
|Indices
|Last
|Change
|(%)
|Shanghai Composite
|3213.33
|46.20
|1.46
|DAX
|14192.78
|-90.89
|-0.64
|FTSE 100
|7618.31
|-51.25
|-0.67
|DJIA
|34308.08
|-413.04
|-1.19
|Nikkei 225
|26334.98
|-486.54
|-1.81