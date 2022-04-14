JUST IN
You are here » Home » International

International News

UK inflation

UK consumer price inflation rises at fastest clip in 30 years

With problems of his own, Xi hesitates on bailing out SL, Pak as debt soars

Inflation in Russia hits highest in more than 20 yrs amid Western sanctions

US to extend federal transportation mask mandate for another 15 days

Yellen says China should urge Russia to end its Ukraine war

Netflix adds 'Two Thumbs Up' option to offer better recommendations

France's Marine Le Pen warns against sending weapons to Ukraine

Oil prices rise over 2% despite big US crude stock build

ECONOMY Blog Add to MyPage

pe/vc funds, pe/vc investments

MARKETS Blog Add to MyPage

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, US (Photo: Reuters)

GLOBAL MARKETS

Indices Last Change (%)
Shanghai Composite 3213.33 46.20 1.46
DAX 14192.78 -90.89 -0.64
FTSE 100 7618.31 -51.25 -0.67
DJIA 34308.08 -413.04 -1.19
Nikkei 225 26334.98 -486.54 -1.81
> Click here for more details

FINANCE Blog Add to MyPage

Photo: Unsplash/Ibrahim Boran

GENERAL Blog Add to MyPage

S Jaishankar

POPULAR NOW

» More

COMPANIES Blog Add to MyPage

WhatsApp Pay

POLITICS Blog Add to MyPage

Photo: Bloomberg
.