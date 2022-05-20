ECONOMY
US jobless claims rise for third straight week amid tight labour market
Initial jobless claims in the US last week rose for the third straight week amid a tight labor market, reaching 218,000, the US Labor Department ...
Pakistan logs 6% growth in FY22, economy's size jumps to $383 billion
Money for crisis-hit Ukraine tops G7 agenda; inflation, food a concern
MARKETS
Futures signal more selling on Wall Street as growth fears mount
At 06:22 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 407 points, or 1.29%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 53 points, or 1.35%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down ...
Value of Pakistani Rupee hits all time low of Rs 200 against US dollar
World shares tumble after inflation driven retreat on Wall Street
GLOBAL MARKETS
|Indices
|Last
|Change
|(%)
|Nikkei 225
|26911.20
|251.45
|0.94
|Shanghai Composite
|3085.98
|-7.72
|-0.25
|FTSE 100
|7438.09
|-80.26
|-1.07
|DAX
|14007.76
|-178.18
|-1.26
|DJIA
|31490.07
|-1164.52
|-3.57