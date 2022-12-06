ECONOMY
Dutch economy to witness slower growth in next 2 years, warns Rabobank
The Dutch Rabobank warned that after impressive recovery growth rates in 2021 and 2022, the economy in the Netherlands is expected to witness ...
Sri Lanka earns over $1,129 mn this year as revenues through tourism
Global central banks extend rate hike push in Nov as inflation soars» More
MARKETS
Gold regains some ground as US dollar dips; spot silver climbs 1.2%
Spot gold was up 0.4 per cent at $1,775.69 per ounce
Morgan Stanley upgrades Chinese equities as country eases Covid curbs
Oil prices rise after OPEC+ keeps output steady, Russian price cap imposed» More
GLOBAL MARKETS
|Indices
|Last
|Change
|(%)
|Shanghai Composite
|3211.81
|55.67
|1.76
|FTSE 100
|7567.54
|11.31
|0.15
|Nikkei 225
|27820.40
|42.50
|0.15
|DAX
|14447.61
|-81.78
|-0.56
|DJIA
|33947.10
|-482.78
|-1.40