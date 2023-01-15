JUST IN
US House Republicans launch probe into chaotic exit from Afghanistan

Iran hangs former defence ministry official Ali Akbari in spy claim

Indian-American doctor Nirav D Shah named second-in-command at US CDC

More classified documents found at Biden's residences: White House

Pak's Punjab Assembly dissolves; caretaker CM nominations asked by Jan 17

WHO seeks deeper cooperation from China on origins of Covid-19 pandemic

As tornadoes hit Alabama, survivors hid in tubs, shipping containers

Only option is to seek IMF support: SL President on economic collapse

GLOBAL MARKETS

Indices Last Change (%)
Shanghai Composite 3195.31 31.86 1.01
FTSE 100 7844.07 50.03 0.64
DJIA 34302.61 112.64 0.33
DAX 15086.52 28.22 0.19
Nikkei 225 26119.52 -330.30 -1.25
