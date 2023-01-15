ECONOMY
-
UK, Japan sign 'landmark' defence pact to bolster economic security: Sunak
Sunak's office said the agreement will be put before Japan's and Britain's parliaments "in the coming weeks"
-
Sri Lanka concludes debt restructuring talks with Japan: Wickremesinghe
-
Germany's GDP grows 1.9% in 2022 despite difficult conditions: Destatis» More
MARKETS
-
Oil prices head for solid weekly gain of 6% on China demand hopes
Brent crude futures fell 17 cents, or 0.2%, to $83.86 a barrel by 0119 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 12 ...
-
Oil prices surge over 1% on China demand hopes, US inflation in focus
-
Oil rises on China demand optimism, Russian supply concerns amid sanctions» More
GLOBAL MARKETS
|Indices
|Last
|Change
|(%)
|Shanghai Composite
|3195.31
|31.86
|1.01
|FTSE 100
|7844.07
|50.03
|0.64
|DJIA
|34302.61
|112.64
|0.33
|DAX
|15086.52
|28.22
|0.19
|Nikkei 225
|26119.52
|-330.30
|-1.25