Amazon Prime Day sale 2026: Big discounts on Sennheiser, Lava and Dreame

Amazon Prime Day sale 2026 Date: Amazon Prime Day 2026 begins tomorrow, July 4, bringing a fresh round of discounts on smartphones, headphones, wireless earbuds, robot vacuum cleaners and other electronics.

Several brands have declared that discounts will be provided across various consumer electronics categories ahead of the sale day, with some Prime Early Deals already active.

Products such as Dreame have declared discounts of up to 60% on robot vacuum cleaners, stick vacuums, and grooming products; Sennheiser is providing up to 40% off on headphones, earbuds, and microphones; and Lava has launched specials on specific smartphones.

Discounts on audio products

Sennheiser has declared discounts of up to 40% on a variety of headphones, microphones, wireless earbuds and professional audio products during Amazon Prime Day 2026.

Buyers can also purchase these products with 'No Cost EMI' options and receive additional discounts on select bank cards.

The MOMENTUM True Wireless 4 (Black Copper) is also being offered at ₹17,990 after a 40% discount. The MOMENTUM 4 Wireless Special Edition will sell for ₹21,990, while the HD 490 PRO Plus will be valued at ₹27,999.

For content creators, the Profile Wireless 1-Channel Set will be available at ₹14,990, while the 2-Channel Set will be priced at ₹20,990. The Profile USB Microphone begins at ₹6,990, and the HDB 630 headphones will be valued at ₹44,990.

Smartphone with great deal of bank discounts

Lava is also offering deals on some smartphone models from July 2 to July 6, including Prime Early Deals on July 2 and July 3. Customers can also avail SBI and Axis Bank card offers with EMI options on select devices.

This will cover the Agni 4, Agni 3, Bold N2 5G, Bold N2, Bold N2 Lite and Bold N1 5G. The Agni 4 will be available at an effective price of ₹24,249, while the Agni 3 can be bought for ₹20,249 after applicable offers during the sale.

Get up to 60% off on smart home and grooming products

Dreame Technology has declared discounts of up to 60% on stick vacuums, grooming products and robot vacuum cleaners, during Amazon Prime Day 2026. The offers will be available from tomorrow, July 4, to July 6 and include instant bank discounts, cashback offers and ‘No Cost EMI’ on selected products.

In the robot vacuum deals, the Dreame L50S Pro Ultra will be available at ₹74,999, the D20 Ultra at ₹43,999, the L50 Ultra CE at ₹59,999, and the D10 Plus Gen 2 at ₹23,499.

The sale also involves stick vacuum cleaners like the R10 Pro for ₹15,999 and the K10 Pro for ₹18,999. In the personal care category, the Glory Hair Dryer will start at ₹5,999.

Dreame mentioned that all products sold during the sale will be covered by a one-year warranty on Amazon India only.