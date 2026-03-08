Happy International Women's Day 2026: Wishes, messages and quotes to share

International women's day wishes 2026: Every year on March 8th, we celebrate International Women's Day with the goal of honouring the accomplishments of women in a variety of sectors, including politics, science, athletics, medicine, and more. Additionally, this day serves as a worldwide push to accelerate gender equality.

The 'Give to Gain' theme for International Women's Day 2026 promotes the idea that generous giving can lead to gender equality. The theme highlights the strength of self-investment, cooperation, reciprocity, and charity. These statements and messages from influential women worldwide are in keeping with the IWD 2026 theme.

International Women's Day 2026 Quotes

· "There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish." - Michelle Obama, Lawyer and Author

· “We need the talent and insights of girls today to lead our businesses tomorrow. That’s why expanding educational opportunities for girls isn’t charity. It’s a smart investment in a stronger global economy and in our future.” - Indra Nooyi, former Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo

· “It is time that men and boys recognise the part they must play in gender equality and join with the voices and actions of the women and girls who are trying to re-shape society in the interests of us all.” - Jimmy Carter, former President of the United States of America

· “Women are the real architects of society.” - Harriet Beecher Stowe, American Author and Abolitionist

· “Human rights are women’s rights, and women’s rights are human rights.” – Hilary Clinton, Lawyer and former United States Secretary of State

· “Women, they have minds, and they have souls, as well as just hearts. And they’ve got ambition, and they’ve got talent, as well as just beauty. I’m so sick of people saying that love is all a woman is fit for.” – Louisa May Alcott, Little Women (character Jo March)

· “Do not allow your talents to lie dormant, ladies. Design your own future. When you go home today, ask yourself what YOU will change. And then get started.” – Bonnie Garmus, Lessons in Chemistry (character Elizabeth Zott)

· “No country can ever truly flourish if it stifles the potential of its women and deprives itself of the contributions of half of its citizens,” - Michelle Obama, Lawyer and Author

· “Women make up more than half of the world’s population and potential, so it is neither just nor practical for their voices, for our voices, to go unheard at the highest levels of decision-making.” - Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

· "Never doubt that you are valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world to pursue and achieve your own dreams.” - Hilary Clinton, Lawyer and former United States Secretary of State

· “I think realising that you’re not alone, that you are standing with millions of your sisters around the world is vital.” - Malala Yousafzai, Activist

· “A girl should be two things: Who and what she wants.” - Coco Chanel, Fashion Designer & Businesswoman

· "Every woman's success should be an inspiration to another. We're strongest when we cheer each other on." - Serena Williams, Tennis Player

· “As women achieve power, the barriers will fall. As society sees what women can do, as women see what women can do, there will be more women out there doing things, and we’ll all be better off for it.” - Ruth Bader Ginsburg, American Lawyer and Jurist

· “Girls should never be afraid to be smart.” - Emma Watson, Actress, Activist, and Model

· “You may be disappointed if you fail, but you are doomed if you don’t try.” - Beverly Sills, Operatic Soprano

· “If you have knowledge, let others light their candles in it.” - Margaret Fuller, Journalist and Activist

· "It is never too late to be what you might have been." - George Eliot, Author

· "The most beautiful thing a woman can wear is confidence." - Blake Lively, Actress

· "I have learned you are never too small to make a difference." - Greta Thunberg, Activist

· “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much." - Helen Keller, Author, Political Activist, and Disability Rights Advocate

· "What’s the greatest lesson a woman should learn? That since day one, she’s already had everything she needs within herself. It’s the world that convinced her she did not.” - Rupi Kaur, Poet and Author

· “I can promise you that women working together - linked, informed, and educated - can bring peace and prosperity to this forsaken planet.” - Isabel Allende, Author

· "Life is tough, my darling, but so are you." - Stephanie Bennett-Henry, Poet

ALSO READ: International Women's Day 2026: History, theme, significance & celebrations · “One individual cannot possibly make a difference, alone. It is individual efforts, collectively, that make a noticeable difference - all the difference in the world!” - Jane Goodall, Primatologist and Anthropologist.

Happy International Women's Day 2026 wishes and messages

· Happy Women’s Day! May you always inspire and shine bright.

· Wishing you a day filled with strength, love, and endless possibilities.

· Happy International Women’s Day to all the women who make the world better.

· You are powerful, beautiful, and unstoppable. Wishing you a wonderful Women’s Day.

· Women are the foundation of every society. On this day, we honour you.

· Happy Women’s Day to all the women who fight silently and still smile brightly.

· Your courage makes the world a better place. Keep shining.

· Thank you for inspiring us with your strength and kindness.

· Women’s Day reminds us that the world is incomplete without women’s voices.

· This Women’s Day, let’s promise to support each other more.

· You are not just celebrating today but every single day.

· A woman’s role in life cannot be replaced, only respected.

· Happy Women’s Day to mothers, sisters, daughters, and leaders everywhere.

· Let’s continue to push for equality and justice for all women.

· May you continue to break barriers and achieve greatness. Happy Women’s Day!

· Here’s to celebrating you today and every day. Happy Women’s Day!

· Your strength inspires everyone around you. Wishing you happiness and success.

· Happy Women’s Day to the real heroes of our society.

· Celebrate yourself today because you are special. Happy Women’s Day!