AI-generated portraits that appear to have been taken decades ago are filling Instagram feeds. With exaggerated hairstyles, colourful outfits, soft lighting and film-grain effects, the images recreate the distinctive visual aesthetic of the 1980s.

The ChatGPT ‘80s photo trend allows users to use AI and image-generation tools to create vintage-style portraits. The trend has gained traction on Instagram, with users sharing their creations through posts, Reels and the “Add Yours” feature.

What is Instagram ChatGPT ’80s photo trend?

A popular trend on social media involves using ChatGPT to transform modern photos into portraits inspired by the distinctive style of the 1980s.

Users can customise everything from the background, lighting and photography style to their outfits and hairstyles. Many popular recreations draw inspiration from Bollywood, family photo albums and iconic films from the 1980s.

The resulting images often feature voluminous hairstyles, vibrant sarees, bold jewellery, traditional studio backdrops and subtle film-grain effects, giving them an unmistakably nostalgic look.

Why is 80s retro AI trend going viral?

The trend combines nostalgia with AI-generated visuals, two popular social media trends. Previous trends, including Ghibli-inspired images and AI caricatures, demonstrated the easy-to-create and disseminate visual alterations.

The 1980s theme revives well-known aspects of Indian fashion, pop culture, and photography. By choosing from Bollywood portraits, vintage family photos, wedding albums, or vintage street scenes, the user can further personalise the result.

How to create an ’80s photo using ChatGPT?

· Open ChatGPT and begin a new conversation.

· Tap the + button to upload a good photo.

· Describe the 1980s style, including the clothes, hairstyle, setting and lighting you want.

· Request ChatGPT to maintain the person's recognisable face and natural skin colour.

· Modify the prompt if the first draft doesn't appear right.

Example of using a prompt for ChatGPT's ’80s photo?

You can use the prompt with your uploaded photo like this: “Imagine this picture as a realistic portrait from an ' 80s Indian movie. While preserving the image's photorealism and natural appearance, use the identifiable facial features, natural skin tone, period-appropriate voluminous hair, colored Indian clothing, statement jewellery, warm studio lighting, subtle analogue film grain, and slightly faded colours to make it appear like a real photograph taken in India in the 1980s, rather than a contemporary image with a vintage filter".