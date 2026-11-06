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Home / Lifestyle / OTT releases this week: New movies and shows to watch this Diwali weekend

OTT releases this week: New movies and shows to watch this Diwali weekend

Diwali weekend brings a new line of films and shows on OTT platforms, with releases spanning Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and international titles. Here's what to watch this festive season

OTT releases this week

OTT releases this week

Princess Sonika New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2026 | 4:40 PM IST

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The Diwali festive weekend brings a fresh lineup of films and shows to OTT platforms, offering viewers a mix of action, thrillers, drama and historical stories.
 
From Dulquer Salmaan's action thriller and Sidharth Malhotra's The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest to Akshay Kumar's Haiwaan, here's what to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLIV, ZEE5 and other OTT platforms this festive season. 

5 OTTs to watch this Diwali 2026 weekend

I'm Game
 
OTT Release Date: November 6 
Where to watch: JioHotstar

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Dulquer Salmaan comes with his charm in this Malayalam action thriller set in the world of cricket. With Kayadu Lohar, Antony Varghese, and Mysskin among the characters, the film combines action, sports, and high-stakes scenarios. Dubbed versions will also be available.
 
 
The Vvaan - Force of the Forrest 
 
OTT Release Date: November 6
 
Where to watch: Prime Video
 
Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia feature in this thriller rooted in Indian folklore. The film, which is set in Central India, incorporates suspense and mythology while delving into old legends, secret temples, and the mysteries of a forest.
 
Haiwaan
 
OTT Release Date: November 6
 
Where to watch: SonyLIV
 
Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan reunite in this thriller directed by Priyadarshan. The main suspect in a murder case is a visually handicapped elevator operator who works in a residential complex. While attempting to shield a young child from a deranged killer, he must track down the true culprit.
 
Last Man in Tower 
 
OTT Release Date: November 6
 
Where to watch: ZEE5
 
Based on Aravind Adiga's novel, this drama stars Manoj Bajpayee as Masterji, a retired schoolteacher residing in a Mumbai housing society. Masterji won't leave his house when the building's residents decide to sell it in response to a lucrative redevelopment offer. He is in conflict with his neighbors because of his choice.
 
Under Siege 
 
OTT Release Date: November 6
 
Where to watch: Netflix
 
In Bogotá, this Spanish historical drama revisits the 1985 M-19 guerrilla takeover of Colombia's Palace of Justice. Justices of the Supreme Court were among the more than 300 hostages. While the victims' relatives persisted in their pursuit of justice, the military operation to reclaim the building resulted in deaths and disappearances.

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Topics : OTT users OTT space OTT platforms Diwali

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First Published: Nov 06 2026 | 4:40 PM IST