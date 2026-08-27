Raksha Bandhan 2026 special trains: Check new routes and timings

Raksha Bandhan 2026 will be celebrated on Friday, August 28, across India. With the festival falling on a Friday, the extended festive weekend is expected to drive a surge in travel demand as people head to their hometowns to celebrate with family and loved ones.

ALSO READ: 70% IRCTC users report forced action, survey flags six dark patterns As trains are likely to see heavy demand during the festive weekend rush, waitlists can fill up quickly. To accommodate the increased demand, Indian Railways has announced special train services on several routes this year.

Raksha Bandhan 2026 special trains list

Train No. Train Name Route Departure Arrival Frequency Travel Dates 2189 Bhopal–Rewa Superfast Special Bhopal to Rewa 22:25 hrs 07:20 hrs (next day) Two trips 26 and 27 August 2026 1701 Jabalpur–Hazrat Nizamuddin Special Jabalpur to Hazrat Nizamuddin 20:20 hrs 14:25 hrs (next day) One trip 29 August 2026 1702 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Jabalpur Special Hazrat Nizamuddin to Jabalpur 15:45 hrs 09:30 hrs (next day) One trip 30 August 2026 9803 Kota–Hazrat Nizamuddin Special Kota to Hazrat Nizamuddin 22:15 hrs 07:00 hrs (next day) Three trips 22, 24, 26 August 2026 9804 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Kota Special Hazrat Nizamuddin to Kota 09:00 hrs 19:35 hrs Three trips 23, 25, 27 August 2026

Seat options

Station network

ALSO READ: Partial Lunar Eclipse on August 27-28: When and where to see it in India? The Jabalpur–Hazrat Nizamuddin Special will connect more than just the two cities, with several important stops along the route. During the festive season, passengers can board the train at stations including Katni Murwara, Damoh, Saugor, Jhansi, Gwalior, Agra Cantt, Dholpur, Mathura and Kosi Kalan.

Return route

For travellers from Kota, railroads have also scheduled the opposite trip. In order to provide greater flexibility during Raksha Bandhan travel, Train 09804 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Kota Special will operate on August 23, 25, and 27, departing Hazrat Nizamuddin at 9:00 am and arriving at Kota Junction at 7:35 pm.