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Home / Lifestyle / Raksha Bandhan 2026 special trains: Check new routes and timings

Raksha Bandhan 2026 special trains: Check new routes and timings

For the Raksha Bandhan travel rush, Indian Railways has announced special trains to accommodate the festive demand. The additional services will offer travellers more options across several routes

Rakshabandhan 2026

Rakshabandhan 2026

Princess Sonika New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2026 | 5:14 PM IST

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Raksha Bandhan 2026 will be celebrated on Friday, August 28, across India. With the festival falling on a Friday, the extended festive weekend is expected to drive a surge in travel demand as people head to their hometowns to celebrate with family and loved ones.
 
As trains are likely to see heavy demand during the festive weekend rush, waitlists can fill up quickly. To accommodate the increased demand, Indian Railways has announced special train services on several routes this year. 

Raksha Bandhan 2026 special trains list

 
Train No.Train NameRouteDepartureArrivalFrequencyTravel Dates
2189Bhopal–Rewa Superfast SpecialBhopal to Rewa22:25 hrs07:20 hrs (next day)Two trips26 and 27 August 2026
1701Jabalpur–Hazrat Nizamuddin SpecialJabalpur to Hazrat Nizamuddin20:20 hrs14:25 hrs (next day)One trip29 August 2026
1702Hazrat Nizamuddin–Jabalpur SpecialHazrat Nizamuddin to Jabalpur15:45 hrs09:30 hrs (next day)One trip30 August 2026
9803Kota–Hazrat Nizamuddin SpecialKota to Hazrat Nizamuddin22:15 hrs07:00 hrs (next day)Three trips22, 24, 26 August 2026
9804Hazrat Nizamuddin–Kota SpecialHazrat Nizamuddin to Kota09:00 hrs19:35 hrsThree trips23, 25, 27 August 2026
 

Seat options

With a variety of coach alternatives, the customised services are tailored for various passenger segments. AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper, and General Class coaches will be available on the Jabalpur route, and AC, Sleeper, and General accommodations will be available in the Kota service.  

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Station network

The Jabalpur–Hazrat Nizamuddin Special will connect more than just the two cities, with several important stops along the route. During the festive season, passengers can board the train at stations including Katni Murwara, Damoh, Saugor, Jhansi, Gwalior, Agra Cantt, Dholpur, Mathura and Kosi Kalan. 

Return route

For travellers from Kota, railroads have also scheduled the opposite trip. In order to provide greater flexibility during Raksha Bandhan travel, Train 09804 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Kota Special will operate on August 23, 25, and 27, departing Hazrat Nizamuddin at 9:00 am and arriving at Kota Junction at 7:35 pm.

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Topics : rakshabandhan Traditional festivals festivals

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First Published: Aug 27 2026 | 5:10 PM IST