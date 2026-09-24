Shah Rukh Khan tops Hurun richest actors list despite ₹2,490 cr wealth drop

Shah Rukh Khan continues to be the richest Indian actor on the Hurun India Rich List 2026, like last year. The actor’s net worth is ₹10,000 crore, according to the ranking. The wealth covers his companies, such as Knight Riders Sports and Red Chillies Entertainment.

Even though Shah Rukh Khan is at the top of the list this year, his net worth of ₹10,000 crore is less than it was the previous year. According to the Hurun India Rich List 2025, he was worth ₹12,490 crore last year. However, SRK's net worth was ₹10,800 crore when the Hurun Global Rich List was revealed earlier this year.

Hurun Rich list 2026: Amitabh Bachchan takes the second spot

With an estimated net worth of ₹4,000 crore, Amitabh Bachchan is the second-richest actor on the 2026 list. Compared to the ₹1,630 crore listed in the 2025 rankings, his net worth has grown significantly.

The veteran actor's wealth is derived from investments, real estate, and assets handled by his family office in addition to his decades-long film career. According to the latest estimate, he is far more valuable than other actors who are among the biggest names.

Other celebs on the Hurun Rich list 2026

Salman Khan has also entered the list, with an estimated wealth of ₹3,000 crore. Hrithik Roshan follows with ₹2,500 crore, up from his reported ₹2,160 crore net worth in 2025. His fitness and lifestyle brand, HRX, remains a key part of his business interests.

Names from the film industry's business sector are included on the list. The father of Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra, Naresh Malhotra, is reported to be worth ₹16,000 crore. The list also includes cinema producers Kalanithi Maran, Ronnie Screwvala, and Bhushan Kumar.

Celebs missing from the Hurun Rich list 2026

The rankings from the previous year have also changed in a few significant ways. Both Karan Johar and Juhi Chawla, who were listed on the Hurun India Rich List in 2025, are missing from the list in 2026. In 2025, Juhi's projected net worth was ₹7,790 crore, whereas Karan Johar's was ₹1,880 crore.

Adani tops in 2026 Hurun India Rich List

The M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026 has Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and his family at the top. The Adanis have surpassed Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family with a net worth of ₹9.23 lakh crore.

With a net worth of ₹8.64 lakh crore, the Ambanis are ranked second, followed by LN Mittal and his family of ArcelorMittal, who have a net worth of ₹3.40 lakh crore.

About Hurun Rich list

Hurun India was established in 2012 under Anas Rahman Junaid to promote wealth creation, innovation, and philanthropy with lists like the "India Rich List" and "India 500." Hurun Report was started in London in 1999 as a research, luxury publishing, and events organisation working globally.