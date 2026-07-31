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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 20 Microns consolidated net profit rises 5.46% in the June 2026 quarter

20 Microns consolidated net profit rises 5.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Sales decline 0.99% to Rs 244.72 crore

Net profit of 20 Microns rose 5.46% to Rs 17.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.99% to Rs 244.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 247.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales244.72247.16 -1 OPM %13.1312.74 -PBDT29.5427.90 6 PBT24.1822.90 6 NP17.7816.86 5

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 3:50 PM IST