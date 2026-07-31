20 Microns consolidated net profit rises 5.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 0.99% to Rs 244.72 crore

Net profit of 20 Microns rose 5.46% to Rs 17.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 0.99% to Rs 244.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 247.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.244.72247.1613.1312.7429.5427.9024.1822.9017.7816.86

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