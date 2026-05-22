360 ONE Asset Management receives SEBI approval for services at GIFT City

360 ONE Asset Management (AMC), a wholly owned subsidiary of 360 ONE WAM, has received 'No Objection' letter from Securities and Exchange Board of India on 21 May 2026, to undertake following activities permitted under Regulation 21(b) of the SEBI (Mutual Funds) Regulations, 2026 through 360 ONE Global Asset Management (IFSC) (GAM), a wholly owned subsidiary of AMC, in Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City):

to provide management and advisory services to pooled assets, including offshore funds, insurance funds, pension funds, provident funds and permitted categories of Foreign Portfolio Investors; and to provide portfolio management services and advisory services for other than broad based funds.

AMC will infuse necessary capital into GAM and obtain final registration certificate from International Financial Services Centres Authority and commence fund / portfolio management activities at GIFT City in due course.