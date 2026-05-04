360 One Portfolio Managers standalone net profit rises 3493.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.51% to Rs 63.35 crore

Net profit of 360 One Portfolio Managers rose 3493.75% to Rs 5.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.51% to Rs 63.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 69.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 31.34% to Rs 124.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 181.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 24.64% to Rs 383.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 509.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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