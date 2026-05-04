360 One Prime standalone net profit rises 149.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 74.60% to Rs 519.32 crore

Net profit of 360 One Prime rose 149.78% to Rs 183.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 73.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 74.60% to Rs 519.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 297.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 125.66% to Rs 643.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 285.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 62.96% to Rs 1792.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1099.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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