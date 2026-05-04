360 One Prime standalone net profit rises 149.78% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 74.60% to Rs 519.32 croreNet profit of 360 One Prime rose 149.78% to Rs 183.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 73.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 74.60% to Rs 519.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 297.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 125.66% to Rs 643.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 285.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 62.96% to Rs 1792.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1099.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales519.32297.44 75 1792.101099.73 63 OPM %95.6793.05 -95.4593.02 - PBDT237.04107.65 120 819.05382.08 114 PBT235.95106.78 121 814.88378.98 115 NP183.7673.57 150 643.69285.25 126
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First Published: May 04 2026 | 9:06 AM IST