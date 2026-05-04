Monday, May 04, 2026 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 360 One Prime standalone net profit rises 149.78% in the March 2026 quarter

360 One Prime standalone net profit rises 149.78% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 74.60% to Rs 519.32 crore

Net profit of 360 One Prime rose 149.78% to Rs 183.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 73.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 74.60% to Rs 519.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 297.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 125.66% to Rs 643.69 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 285.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 62.96% to Rs 1792.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1099.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales519.32297.44 75 1792.101099.73 63 OPM %95.6793.05 -95.4593.02 - PBDT237.04107.65 120 819.05382.08 114 PBT235.95106.78 121 814.88378.98 115 NP183.7673.57 150 643.69285.25 126

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mitsu Chem Plast standalone net profit rises 118.08% in the March 2026 quarter

Mitsu Chem Plast standalone net profit rises 118.08% in the March 2026 quarter

Steel City Securities consolidated net profit rises 14.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Steel City Securities consolidated net profit rises 14.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Swastika Investmart consolidated net profit rises 970.37% in the March 2026 quarter

Swastika Investmart consolidated net profit rises 970.37% in the March 2026 quarter

L G Balakrishnan & Bros consolidated net profit declines 17.03% in the March 2026 quarter

L G Balakrishnan & Bros consolidated net profit declines 17.03% in the March 2026 quarter

360 One Portfolio Managers standalone net profit rises 3493.75% in the March 2026 quarter

360 One Portfolio Managers standalone net profit rises 3493.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 04 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAssembly Election Results 2026 LIVEStocks To Buy TodayWest Bengal Exit Poll 20026OTT Releases This WeekVedanta Demerger Gold and Silver Rate TodayIs Microwave cause Cancer? IPL 2026 Points Table