360 ONE WAM allots 2.22 lakh equity shares under ESOS

360 ONE WAM has allotted 2,22,469 equity shares under ESOS on 20 March 2026. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 40,59,15,969 /- comprising of 40,59,15,969 equity shares of Re. 1/- each, to Rs. 40,61,38,438/- comprising of 40,61,38,438 equity shares of Re. 1/- each.

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