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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 360 ONE WAM allots 2.22 lakh equity shares under ESOS

360 ONE WAM allots 2.22 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 1:51 PM IST
360 ONE WAM has allotted 2,22,469 equity shares under ESOS on 20 March 2026. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 40,59,15,969 /- comprising of 40,59,15,969 equity shares of Re. 1/- each, to Rs. 40,61,38,438/- comprising of 40,61,38,438 equity shares of Re. 1/- each.

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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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