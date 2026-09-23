360 One Wam climbs after appointing Aashish Agarwal as CEO

360 One Wam jumped 4.27% to Rs 1,118.80 after the company's board approved the appointment of Aashish Agarwal as chief executive officer (CEO), effective 15 February 2027.

Agarwal is a Chartered Accountant and a postgraduate from SPJIMR, Mumbai. He joins 360 ONE from Jefferies, where he has served as managing director and country head since April 2020 and has overseen the growth of the firms India franchise. He brings experience across capital markets, investment banking and asset management, along with institutional and investor relationships.

Karan Bhagat, currently managing director & CEO, will be appointed as vice chairman while continuing as managing director of the group. He will oversee group strategy, capital allocation and key client and institutional relationships. Yatin Shah, co-founder of 360 ONE, will continue to lead the companys wealth management business.

Aashish Agarwal said, I am delighted to be joining 360 ONE. Karan and Yatin have built an exceptional franchise over 18 years, and I look forward to working closely with them to build an Indian financial institution of enduring scale and global standing. India's wealth creation story is still early, and as clients and family offices grow more sophisticated, their needs increasingly span investing, capital raising and strategic advice. Bringing Wealth Management, Asset Management and Capital Markets together allows us to serve those needs end to end, as one Group.

Karan Bhagat said, I am extremely excited to continue to build and accelerate the 360 ONE platform, especially at this stage of our countrys journey. Over the last 18 years, we have built 360 ONE into a trusted partner for Indias wealth creators. This structure lets each of our three businesses be led with sharper focus while we operate as one Group. Aashish brings exceptional financial services depth and an owners mindset to building businesses, and along with the founders, will drive the Groups next phase of growth.

360 ONE WAM (Formerly known as IIFL Wealth Management) is the wealth and asset management firms managing assets of more than Rs 7.8 lakh crore ($82 billion), and serving over 8,900 families, corporates, and institutions as on 30th June 2026.

The compans consolidated net profit increased 16.11% to Rs 330.53 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 284.67 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations jumped 26.85% YoY to Rs 1,226.09 crore in Q1 FY27.

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