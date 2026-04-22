Wednesday, April 22, 2026 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 360 ONE WAM consolidated net profit rises 15.68% in the March 2026 quarter

360 ONE WAM consolidated net profit rises 15.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 35.91% to Rs 1115.47 crore

Net profit of 360 ONE WAM rose 15.68% to Rs 288.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 249.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.91% to Rs 1115.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 820.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.78% to Rs 1216.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1015.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.40% to Rs 4361.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3370.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1115.47820.77 36 4361.623370.71 29 OPM %59.4656.19 -62.0661.66 - PBDT405.64343.94 18 1732.101504.98 15 PBT362.62324.27 12 1576.881434.45 10 NP288.74249.60 16 1216.171015.30 20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Stock Alert: HCL Technologies, Tata Elxsi, Sunteck Realty, PNC Infratech, Aurobindo Pharma

Stock Alert: HCL Technologies, Tata Elxsi, Sunteck Realty, PNC Infratech, Aurobindo Pharma

GIFT Nifty suggests green start for equities on Dalal Street; US extends ceasefire with Iran

GIFT Nifty suggests green start for equities on Dalal Street; US extends ceasefire with Iran

BEML bags Rs 590-cr order from Defence Ministry

BEML bags Rs 590-cr order from Defence Ministry

PNC Infratech bags 2 national highway projects worth Rs 3,483 cr

PNC Infratech bags 2 national highway projects worth Rs 3,483 cr

Bharti Airtel adds 3,400 new 5G sites across Maharashtra & Goa

Bharti Airtel adds 3,400 new 5G sites across Maharashtra & Goa

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Explore News

SRH vs DC LIVE ScoreStocks to Watch TodayGroww Q4 Results Stocks to BuyTech Mahindra Q4 Results PreviewHCL Tech Q4 ResultsApple New CEOTrump Iran WarningQ4 Results TodayIPL 2026 Points Table