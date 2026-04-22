360 ONE WAM consolidated net profit rises 15.68% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.91% to Rs 1115.47 crore

Net profit of 360 ONE WAM rose 15.68% to Rs 288.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 249.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.91% to Rs 1115.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 820.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.78% to Rs 1216.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1015.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.40% to Rs 4361.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3370.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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