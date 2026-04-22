360 ONE WAM consolidated net profit rises 15.68% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 35.91% to Rs 1115.47 croreNet profit of 360 ONE WAM rose 15.68% to Rs 288.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 249.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 35.91% to Rs 1115.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 820.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 19.78% to Rs 1216.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1015.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.40% to Rs 4361.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3370.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1115.47820.77 36 4361.623370.71 29 OPM %59.4656.19 -62.0661.66 - PBDT405.64343.94 18 1732.101504.98 15 PBT362.62324.27 12 1576.881434.45 10 NP288.74249.60 16 1216.171015.30 20
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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 9:04 AM IST