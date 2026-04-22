360 ONE WAM gains as Q4 PAT jumps 16% YoY to Rs 289 cr

360 ONE WAM rose 1.16% to Rs 1,104.85 after its consolidated net profit increased 15.68% to Rs 288.74 crore, driven by a 27.30% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,115.4 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax increased 11.8% to Rs 363 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 250 crore in Q4 FY25.

360 ONE WAM reported assets under management (AUM) of Rs 6,74,492 crore, comprising ARR AUM of Rs 3,11,940 crore and transactional/brokerage AUM of Rs 3,62,552 crore.

In the wealth management segment, ARR AUM rose 33.4% year-on-year to Rs 2,16,734 crore, driven by net inflows across segments. The 360 ONE Plus proposition grew 36.7% YoY, while distribution and lending businesses expanded 30.9% and 37.1% YoY, respectively. The firm currently manages assets for over 8,500 families and corporates.

In asset management, ARR AUM increased 12.8% YoY to Rs 95,206 crore, led by inflows across private equity (up 13.2% YoY), credit & hybrid (up 26.7% YoY) and real assets (up 67.2% YoY). The company said FY26 marked a step-up in global and domestic institutional relationships, with increased engagement across its alternative strategies platform.

Karan Bhagat, Founder, MD & CEO, 360 ONE WAM, said: Alternates has emerged as a clear strategic pillar for 360 ONE. Private markets across private equity, private credit, real assets and renewable energy are increasingly becoming core allocations in client portfolios. The firm has established a leadership position in shaping this space in India through a differentiated and scaled platform. Anshumans depth of experience positions him well to lead this business, and we are confident he will scale the platform with discipline while delivering long-term value.

Anshuman Maheshwary, CEO Alternates, 360 ONE Asset, said: Alternatives are reshaping portfolio construction as clients seek differentiated sources of return, yield and resilience. We have built a strong foundation across private markets, and the opportunity now is to scale this ecosystem with a focus on performance, structural innovation and alignment with client outcomes. I look forward to building on this momentum with our investment teams and partners to lead the next phase of private market capital formation in India.

The board also declared a first interim dividend for FY26, with April 27, 2026, fixed as the record date. The interim dividend will be paid on or before May 20, 2026, subject to applicable taxes.

360 ONE WAM said the board has noted the exclusion of Anshuman Maheshwary from senior management following his transition to a new role. The company said his appointment as Chief Executive Officer of its alternatives asset management business, as it looks to scale private markets as a key driver of long-term growth.

360 ONE WAM (Formerly known as IIFL Wealth Management) is the leading financial services provider, offering specialised solutions in the fields of wealth and asset management.