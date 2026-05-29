3B Blackbio DX consolidated net profit rises 13.81% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 57.47% to Rs 35.43 croreNet profit of 3B Blackbio DX rose 13.81% to Rs 9.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 57.47% to Rs 35.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.96% to Rs 58.59 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.11% to Rs 141.92 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 96.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales35.4322.50 57 141.9296.47 47 OPM %23.9635.20 -40.0051.94 - PBDT18.5412.82 45 82.1065.08 26 PBT14.6512.54 17 76.9764.00 20 NP9.568.40 14 58.5947.65 23
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 5:55 PM IST