Saturday, March 14, 2026 | 02:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 3i Infotech bags cloud services order worth Rs 2 crore

3i Infotech bags cloud services order worth Rs 2 crore

Last Updated : Mar 14 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

3i Infotech said its material wholly owned step-down subsidiary, 3i Infotech Inc., has secured an order worth about Rs 2.21 crore from an international enterprise providing AI-enabled solutions and services.

The contract involves the provision of AWS cloud billing services under a Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) model.

The order, awarded by an international entity, will be executed as per the terms of the purchase order. The company added that its promoter, promoter group, or group companies have no interest in the awarding entity, and the contract does not fall under related party transactions.

3i Infotech provides information technology services and software solutions.

 

The companys consolidated net profit declined 87.95% to Rs 2.08 crore on a 5.11% drop in revenue to Rs 172.14 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of 3i Infotech fell 2.58% to close at Rs 12.82 on 13 March 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 160-cr Odisha road contract

Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 160-cr Odisha road contract

Seamec-led consortium secures Rs 410-cr ONGC contract for vessel O&M

Seamec-led consortium secures Rs 410-cr ONGC contract for vessel O&M

Dilip Buildcon wins bid for Rs 160 cr road project in Odisha

Dilip Buildcon wins bid for Rs 160 cr road project in Odisha

Bikaji Foods International invests Rs 40 cr in Bikaji Foods Retail

Bikaji Foods International invests Rs 40 cr in Bikaji Foods Retail

Va Tech Wabag bags city-wide water grid platform project worth over Rs 1,000 cr

Va Tech Wabag bags city-wide water grid platform project worth over Rs 1,000 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 14 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS KC-135 Aircraft CrashNifty Trading Strategy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayVodafone Idea Share PriceGold OutlookPM Kisan 22nd Installment Release Nifty Metal IndexPersonal Finance