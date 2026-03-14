3i Infotech bags cloud services order worth Rs 2 crore

3i Infotech said its material wholly owned step-down subsidiary, 3i Infotech Inc., has secured an order worth about Rs 2.21 crore from an international enterprise providing AI-enabled solutions and services.

The contract involves the provision of AWS cloud billing services under a Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) model.

The order, awarded by an international entity, will be executed as per the terms of the purchase order. The company added that its promoter, promoter group, or group companies have no interest in the awarding entity, and the contract does not fall under related party transactions.

3i Infotech provides information technology services and software solutions.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 87.95% to Rs 2.08 crore on a 5.11% drop in revenue to Rs 172.14 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Shares of 3i Infotech fell 2.58% to close at Rs 12.82 on 13 March 2026.

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