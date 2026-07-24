3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 15.22% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 4.33% to Rs 177.94 crore

Net profit of 3i Infotech declined 15.22% to Rs 6.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 4.33% to Rs 177.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 170.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.177.94170.552.85-2.0310.4016.725.8612.106.467.62

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