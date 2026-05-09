3i Infotech consolidated net profit declines 72.97% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.00% to Rs 175.78 crore

Net profit of 3i Infotech declined 72.97% to Rs 7.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.00% to Rs 175.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 187.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.88% to Rs 35.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 25.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.46% to Rs 693.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 725.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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