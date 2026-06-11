3i Infotech gains after securing Rs 37-crore HPCL order

3i Infotech rallied 4.97% to Rs 17.32 after the company announced that it had secured a purchase order worth Rs 37.05 crore from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL).

The contract involves providing IT Facility Management Services across HPCL locations, including manpower support, desktop and endpoint management, printer and scanner support, server management, VMS endpoint support, travel assistance, and related digital infrastructure support services.

The order will be executed over a period of three years. The company stated that the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction and that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the award.

3i Infotech provides information technology services and software solutions. The companys consolidated net profit declined 73% to Rs 7.27 crore on a 6% shed in revenue to Rs 175.78 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation is mainly engaged in the business of refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, production of hydrocarbons as well as providing services for management of E&P Blocks. The companys standalone net profit jumped 46.09% to Rs 4,901.50 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 3,354.98 crore in Q4 FY25. The company's total income (excluding excise duty) rose 4.97% YoY to Rs 1,15,782.23 crore during the March 2026 quarter. The counter slipped 1.68% to Rs 368 on the BSE.

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