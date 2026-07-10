3i Infotech gains after Thailand subsidiary secures Rs 3 crore contract from Krung Thai Bank

3i Infotech rose 3.18% to Rs 18.80 after the company announced that it's wholly owned step-down subsidiary, 3i Infotech (Thailand), has received a contract from Krung Thai Bank Public Company, Thailand.

The contract, received on 9 July 2026, involves talent deployment across various technology domains, including full-stack development, backend development (Java), frontend development (Angular), DevOps engineering, quality assurance and test automation engineering, business analysis, and solution architecture. The deployed resources will support the bank's application development, enhancement, testing, and digital transformation initiatives.

The agreement is valid for a period of 15 months, from 24 June 2026 to 20 September 2027. The total contract value stands at THB 10.54 million, equivalent to approximately Rs 3 crore, excluding applicable taxes.

The company clarified that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions and that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group have any interest in the award of the contract.

3i Infotech provides information technology services and software solutions. The company's consolidated net profit declined 73% year-on-year to Rs 7.27 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, while revenue fell 6% to Rs 175.78 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News