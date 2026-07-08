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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 3i Infotech gains as arm bags Rs 46-cr IT consulting contract from UAE

3i Infotech gains as arm bags Rs 46-cr IT consulting contract from UAE

Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

3i Infotech rose 3.03% to Rs 18 after its subsidiary, 3i Infotech Software Solutions L.L.C., has secured an IT consulting services contract worth AED 17.65 million (about Rs 45.85 crore), from UAE-based Vedant Consultancy FZ LLC.

The 12-month engagement, effective from May 1, 2026, to April 30, 2027, covers IT consulting services in robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and robotics, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The scope of work includes consulting services and solutions based on UiPath RPA, Blue Prism, Pega Platform and Datamatics TruBot, along with process and factory automation technologies and systems.

 

The company said the contract has been awarded by an international entity. It also clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group companies have any interest in the awarding entity and that the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

3i Infotech provides information technology services and software solutions. The company's consolidated net profit declined 73% year-on-year to Rs 7.27 crore in the fourth quarter of FY26, while revenue fell 6% to Rs 175.78 crore.

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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

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