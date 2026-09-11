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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 3i Infotech secures 3-year contract from leading commodity exchange in India

3i Infotech secures 3-year contract from leading commodity exchange in India

Last Updated : Sep 11 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

3i Infotech has received a purchase order dated 10 September 2026, from a leading commodity exchange in India for additional resources to support its Disaster Recovery operations. The order has been issued under PO No. NCDEX/2026-2027/EQ/062.

The order is for providing 24x7 Disaster Recovery operations and datacentre management support. The scope includes monitoring of the datacentre environment, backup and restoration, server, storage and network monitoring, incident and ticket management, asset and inventory management, vendor coordination and related operational support.

Purchase order is for 3 years FY 2026-27 to FY 2028-29, aggregating to Rs.1.02 crore, exclusive of applicable taxes.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Sep 11 2026 | 9:50 AM IST