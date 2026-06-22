3i Infotech subsidiary bags Rs 34-cr IT services contract in UAE

3i Infotech announced that its subsidiary, 3i Infotech Software Solutions L.L.C., has secured a purchase order worth approximately AED 13.08 million (Rs 33.6 crore) from a leading UAE-based technology company for providing professional IT services.

The contract covers the deployment and management of technology professionals across multiple customer environments and functions. The scope of work includes cybersecurity, cloud security, network operations, infrastructure support, service delivery, systems administration, engineering, and other related technology services. The engagement also involves the rebadging of IT resources to support the customer environments of various clients.

The contract has been awarded for an initial period of one year and may be extended further on mutually agreed terms and conditions.

The company clarified that the contract does not fall under related-party transactions and that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the award.

3i Infotech provides information technology services and software solutions. The companys consolidated net profit declined 73% to Rs 7.27 crore on a 6% shed in revenue to Rs 175.78 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The counter shed 0.17% to Rs 17.33 on the BSE

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