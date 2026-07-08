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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 3i Infotech wins contract from Vedant Consultancy FZ LLC, UAE

3i Infotech wins contract from Vedant Consultancy FZ LLC, UAE

Last Updated : Jul 08 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

3i Infotech Software Solutions L.L.C., 3i Infotech's step down wholly owned subsidiary, has received a order dated 30 June 2026, received on 07 July 2026 from Vedant Consultancy FZ LLC, UAE, for providing IT consulting services in the fields of Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Robotics.

The engagement includes consulting services and solutions based on UiPath RPA, Blue Prism, Pega Platform and Datamatics TruBot, as well as Process and Factory Automation technologies and systems.

The engagement is for a period of 12 months from 01 May 2026 to 30 April 2027. The total value of the order is AED 17,651,620, exclusive of applicable taxes.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Jul 08 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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