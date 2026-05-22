3M India standalone net profit rises 201.72% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 16.78% to Rs 1399.24 croreNet profit of 3M India rose 201.72% to Rs 215.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 71.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.78% to Rs 1399.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1198.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 9.71% to Rs 522.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 476.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.49% to Rs 5089.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4445.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1399.241198.23 17 5089.764445.56 14 OPM %18.4018.92 -19.3717.31 - PBDT265.49238.93 11 991.00828.70 20 PBT248.93225.22 11 928.36773.41 20 NP215.3471.37 202 522.32476.07 10
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First Published: May 22 2026 | 5:51 PM IST