3M India standalone net profit rises 201.72% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.78% to Rs 1399.24 crore

Net profit of 3M India rose 201.72% to Rs 215.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 71.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.78% to Rs 1399.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1198.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.71% to Rs 522.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 476.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.49% to Rs 5089.76 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4445.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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