Friday, August 14, 2026 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to WatchLeap India ShareSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOTata Motors PV ShareDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareWhatsApp Scam Alert Feature
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 3M India standalone net profit rises 31.17% in the June 2026 quarter

3M India standalone net profit rises 31.17% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

Sales rise 19.00% to Rs 1423.21 crore

Net profit of 3M India rose 31.17% to Rs 233.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 177.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.00% to Rs 1423.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1195.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1423.211195.97 19 OPM %16.7320.21 -PBDT245.72254.60 -3 PBT229.04239.41 -4 NP233.07177.69 31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Keerthi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.14 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Keerthi Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.14 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Praj Inds climbs as Q1 PAT more than doubles to Rs 12 cr

Praj Inds climbs as Q1 PAT more than doubles to Rs 12 cr

John Cockerill India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

John Cockerill India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Nifty trades below 24,400 level; oil & gas shares decline

Nifty trades below 24,400 level; oil & gas shares decline

Jubilant FoodWorks rises as Q1 PAT grows 6% YoY; Popeyes clocks 40%+ LFL growth

Jubilant FoodWorks rises as Q1 PAT grows 6% YoY; Popeyes clocks 40%+ LFL growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 3:04 PM IST