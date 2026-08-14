3M India standalone net profit rises 31.17% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.00% to Rs 1423.21 crore

Net profit of 3M India rose 31.17% to Rs 233.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 177.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 19.00% to Rs 1423.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1195.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1423.211195.9716.7320.21245.72254.60229.04239.41233.07177.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News