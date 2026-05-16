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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 3P Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 13.51% in the March 2026 quarter

3P Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 13.51% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

Sales rise 10.99% to Rs 1.01 crore

Net profit of 3P Land Holdings rose 13.51% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.99% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.31% to Rs 2.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.47% to Rs 4.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.010.91 11 4.674.47 4 OPM %57.4349.45 -63.8162.19 - PBDT0.580.46 26 2.982.79 7 PBT0.560.45 24 2.912.75 6 NP0.420.37 14 2.182.09 4

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First Published: May 16 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

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