3P Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 13.51% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.99% to Rs 1.01 crore

Net profit of 3P Land Holdings rose 13.51% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.99% to Rs 1.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 4.31% to Rs 2.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.47% to Rs 4.67 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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