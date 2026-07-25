3P Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 24.32% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.38% to Rs 1.05 crore

Net profit of 3P Land Holdings rose 24.32% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.38% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.050.9160.9554.950.640.500.620.490.460.37

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