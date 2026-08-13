63 Moons Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 39.68 crore in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 349.46% to Rs 136.32 croreNet loss of 63 Moons Technologies reported to Rs 39.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 349.46% to Rs 136.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales136.3230.33 349 OPM %-52.62-180.98 -PBDT-37.15-10.14 -266 PBT-46.29-17.84 -159 NP-39.683.08 PL
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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:13 AM IST